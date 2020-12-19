Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 953 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $164.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

