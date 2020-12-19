Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.02 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,514 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 774.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

