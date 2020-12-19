Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

