Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

