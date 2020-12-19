Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Raised by Analyst

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

NYSE POST opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,012,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.