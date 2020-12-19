qiibee Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. During the last week, qiibee has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $116.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00749482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00170176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00377729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00121575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00075638 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,938,884 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

