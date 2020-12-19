Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.09

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and traded as high as $146.00. Quixant Plc (QXT.L) shares last traded at $145.80, with a volume of 39,826 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £94.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.21.

In other Quixant Plc (QXT.L) news, insider Jon Jayal purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

Quixant Plc (QXT.L) Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Plc (QXT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant Plc (QXT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit