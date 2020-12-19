Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.09

Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and traded as high as $146.00. Quixant Plc (QXT.L) shares last traded at $145.80, with a volume of 39,826 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £94.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.21.

In other Quixant Plc (QXT.L) news, insider Jon Jayal purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

