Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $175,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

