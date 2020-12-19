Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.