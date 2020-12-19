Rapids (RPD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,528.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $657,821.82 and $1,528.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00141552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00749602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00169871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00378027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00121789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00075642 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

