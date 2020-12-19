Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 55.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,655.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00141869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00739934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00177505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00370486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00119146 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.