Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,065.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $27,065.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00748538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00170152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00377588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00121537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,703,350,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

