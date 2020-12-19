Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $736.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $737.00 to $736.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.48.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $498.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.