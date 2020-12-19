Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $166.23. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

