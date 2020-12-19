Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.92 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $256.07 million and $31.92 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

