Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOLO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SOLO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

