Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $277.56 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders have sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

