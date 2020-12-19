Revain Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $966.10 million and $7.01 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00367548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.02395176 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 82,989,550,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.