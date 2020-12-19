Reviewing ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Joint has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.4% of The Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of The Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Group and The Joint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.24 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A The Joint $48.45 million 7.71 $3.32 million $0.23 115.70

The Joint has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Group and The Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Joint has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given The Joint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Joint is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and The Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A The Joint 6.89% 51.77% 7.98%

Summary

The Joint beats ARC Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

