Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.