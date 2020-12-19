Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

