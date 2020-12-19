SafeInsure Market Cap Achieves $179,761.81 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $179,761.81 and $904,945.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00110515 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,968,756 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

