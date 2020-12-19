Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

