Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

SANM stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 33.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

