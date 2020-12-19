Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.
SANM stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 33.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
