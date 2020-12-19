Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $582.92

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.92 and traded as low as $572.00. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $593.31, with a volume of 145,198 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 626.43. The stock has a market cap of £874.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12.

In other news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

