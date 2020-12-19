Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$14.62 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of C$744.83 million and a PE ratio of 26.34.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.