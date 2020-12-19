Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.75

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $35.50. Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.44.

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) Company Profile (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in trading and retailing rare and antiquarian books, works on paper, fine arts and collectibles, and stamps primarily in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the auctioneering of stamps and philatelic items. The company was formerly known as Scholium Limited and changed its name to Scholium Group Plc in March 2014.

