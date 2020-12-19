Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.07

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 2701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

