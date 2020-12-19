Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDY opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDY. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

