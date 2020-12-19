Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 51.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $134.37 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.