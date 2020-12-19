Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,249 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

