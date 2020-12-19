Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,615 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of SPX worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

