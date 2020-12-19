Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $188.37 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

