Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $188.37 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

