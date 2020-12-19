Shivom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and DDEX. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.