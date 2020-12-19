Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group plc (SRP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

LON SRP opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.21. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

