Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.30. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 47,655 shares.

The company has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

