Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

SVM stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.