Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $9.60

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

