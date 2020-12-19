SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $141,694.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and approximately $141,694.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00141431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00745015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00176958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00119197 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,651,077 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

