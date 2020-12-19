Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.