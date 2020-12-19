Spaceswap (MILK2) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,197.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $38,000.48 and $17,197.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00141741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00743806 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00177347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00119072 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 1,699,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,524,229 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.