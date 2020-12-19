SparkPoint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,278.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $97,278.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00141783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00742992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00177398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00368687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00118462 BTC.

SparkPoint Token Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,499,571,820 tokens. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.