SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NYSE:BWX opened at $31.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.