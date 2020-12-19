SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE:BWX opened at $31.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

