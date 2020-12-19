SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
SHM stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80.
About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
