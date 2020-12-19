SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

SHM stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman Short Term Municipal Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Lehman Brothers Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index .The Index is a rules-based, market-value weighted index consisting of publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds.

