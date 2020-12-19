Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

