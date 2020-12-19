Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SRC traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

