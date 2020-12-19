Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 410,253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 151,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $43.97 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

