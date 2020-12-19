Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 342.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,963,431. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

