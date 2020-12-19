Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 28,243 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 187,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

